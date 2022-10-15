Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -0.01.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

