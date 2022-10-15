Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the September 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Vodacom Group Price Performance
Shares of VDMCY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 45,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $11.55.
About Vodacom Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodacom Group (VDMCY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.