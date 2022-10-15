Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 124.0% from the September 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

Shares of VDMCY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 45,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

About Vodacom Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.