Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up to $11.07

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $11.45. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 119,560 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.