Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 15th total of 545,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,827,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Volkswagen Stock Down 2.7 %

Volkswagen stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 496,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,189. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $74.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Volkswagen Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Volkswagen from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.25.

(Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.