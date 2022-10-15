Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 15th total of 545,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,827,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Volkswagen Stock Down 2.7 %
Volkswagen stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 496,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,189. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $74.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
