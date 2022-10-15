VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.
VSE Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $519.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $65.42.
VSE Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VSE by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
