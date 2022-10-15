W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Insider Transactions at W. R. Berkley

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.