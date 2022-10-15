Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in September

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 524.0 days.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($147.96) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($128.57) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($163.27) to €150.00 ($153.06) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 232. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.28.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

