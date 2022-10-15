Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 10,481,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,395. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.