Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.65 EPS.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance
WBA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 10,481,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,395. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.
Read More
