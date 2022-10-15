Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

WWE stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $76.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

