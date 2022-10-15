Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 156,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

