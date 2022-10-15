Walker Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $1,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $195.05 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.31.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

