Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

NYSE BABA opened at $73.02 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

