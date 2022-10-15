Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

Shares of PH opened at $254.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.70 and its 200-day moving average is $268.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

