Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Shares of PH opened at $254.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.70 and its 200-day moving average is $268.41.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.78%.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.