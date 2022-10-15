Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,704,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,085 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

Insider Activity

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,120 shares of company stock worth $3,860,499 over the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.