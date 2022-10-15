Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Canadian Solar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 82,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

