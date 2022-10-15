Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Dell Technologies by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $34.26 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

