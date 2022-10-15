Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.70

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.70 and last traded at $82.09, with a volume of 147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.
About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.
Further Reading
