Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.70

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.70 and last traded at $82.09, with a volume of 147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.