Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.41.

NYSE:WMT opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

