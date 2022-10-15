Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $105.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.72.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

