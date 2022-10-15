Waltonchain 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.60 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $22.56 million and $1.60 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,039,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,064,564 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

