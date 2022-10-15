Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $122.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.