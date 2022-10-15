Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $58.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.539 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

