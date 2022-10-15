Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $83.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

