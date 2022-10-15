Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 588.0% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 212,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,720,000 after acquiring an additional 45,645 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.47.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $380.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.11. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

