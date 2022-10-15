Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $867,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $147.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.16 and its 200-day moving average is $160.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

