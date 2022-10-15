Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,708 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 710,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,989,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,836,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $59.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $73.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

