Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 392,505 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 226,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PGX opened at $11.43 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

