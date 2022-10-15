Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 443.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.26. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.