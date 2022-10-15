Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,593,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Down 1.0 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $165.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.84. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

