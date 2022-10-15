Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 553 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.82. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

