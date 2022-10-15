Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $265.47

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $265.47 and last traded at $267.56, with a volume of 1379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $270.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.82 and its 200 day moving average is $315.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

