Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.20.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

WTS opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.51. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.48. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,735,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 648.4% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.