WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.56.

WELL Health Technologies stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.71. The stock has a market cap of C$625.79 million and a PE ratio of -12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$2.73 and a one year high of C$7.18.

In related news, Director John Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.87, for a total transaction of C$68,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 484,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,390,167.73. Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,880 over the last ninety days.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

