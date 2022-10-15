Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $49.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.80.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of BHF opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.