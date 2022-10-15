Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $49.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.80.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

