Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $46.50

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.62.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

WFC opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.