Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.19. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.31.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
