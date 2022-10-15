Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.19. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.