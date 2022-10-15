Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $77.00. The company traded as low as $56.52 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 5317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 49,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $82.19. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

