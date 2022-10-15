Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.38.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Activity at Werner Enterprises

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile



Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

