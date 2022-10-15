WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.25.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $117.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.04. WESCO International has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $147.05.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,317,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 577,337 shares of company stock worth $73,704,661 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

