WESPAC Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SLR Investment worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. City State Bank purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 39,612 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 34,727 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.58 million, a P/E ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 780.99%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

