WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,539,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 575,737 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after acquiring an additional 491,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,844,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

