WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $1.34 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,169.33.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

