WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $80,000 in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,420,000 after purchasing an additional 384,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after acquiring an additional 519,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,699,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Paramount Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.