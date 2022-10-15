WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after buying an additional 223,267 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after buying an additional 221,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 110,005 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

