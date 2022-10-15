WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 1,380 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

VUG stock opened at $208.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

