West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stake Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of West Bancorporation worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 601.3% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 346,022 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 11.3% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 3,754.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $362.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.96.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTBA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on West Bancorporation to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on West Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

