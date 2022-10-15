West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on West Bancorporation to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
West Bancorporation Price Performance
Shares of WTBA opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $362.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $34.50.
West Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 924,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 601.3% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Bancorporation (WTBA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.