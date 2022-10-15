Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHF. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 231.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 502,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 350,767 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $698,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 422,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 31,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,109. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

