Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE WES opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.92.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

