Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

NYSE WLKP opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $29.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $448.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 32,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 258.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

